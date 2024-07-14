TAYLOR, Sharyn Lynne



Ms. Sharyn Lynne Taylor, age 61, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 20, 2024, of complications arising from multiple surgeries and a prolonged hospital stay. Sharyn was born on October 11, 1962, in Lumberton, North Carolina, the daughter of Linda Graham Taylor and the late Joe Harold Taylor.



Sharyn moved to Atlanta as a young adult, where she married the love of her life, H. David Lee, in 1995. Sharyn and Dave loved each other very much and enjoyed raising their three rescue cats, going to the beach, traveling, Georgia Bulldog football games, and sharing precious moments together.



Sharyn was a lifelong lover of animals and a relentless advocate for them. She was a frequent volunteer at the Atlanta Humane Society and often served as a temporary foster for animals that had arrived who were too young to be adopted.



Sharyn graduated with honors from The Art Institute of Atlanta, in 1983. She used her education, her innate common sense, and her impeccable sense of fashion and design to pursue successful careers in both the trade show and retail marketing industries.



Sharyn had a unique knack for connecting with people and she touched many lives. She always went out of her way to help others and though she may be gone, her memory lives on in our hearts forever. Rest in paradise with our eternal love, Dear Sharyn.



Sharyn was preceded in death by her father, Joe Harold Taylor. She is survived by her husband, H. David Lee; her mother, Linda Graham Taylor, of Laurel Hill, North Carolina; her sister, Leslie Ann Taylor, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and many friends.



In loving honor of Sharyn's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no official services. Her ashes will be scattered in a memorial service at her favorite place, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at a time and date to be determined later. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Sharyn's name to the Atlanta Humane Society.



