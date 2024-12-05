Atlanta’s Black-owned beauty brands seek stability and community

Before 2020, she said she was negotiating a desire to remain in Atlanta even with the possible limitations her location preference might have on her career. “I wouldn’t have had the same opportunities if the pandemic hadn’t happened,” she said.

Atlanta is home to a number of Black-owned beauty brands that specialize in haircare, skincare and makeup. These companies range from direct-to-consumer brands such as Glosshood, The Doux, which is sold at Target and Walmart, and Range Beauty, which will launch on Sephora at the end of the month.

Still, these brands vary in what roles they need to fill in order to thrive and Torvikey said many companies still tend to hire for certain positions, including product development and formulation, out of state.

While Black beauty founders say they benefit from Atlanta’s reputation as a founder-friendly city, many are still fighting against systemic challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs and longing for a local ecosystem that can enable them to achieve long-standing stability beyond the startup phase.

Alicia Scott relocated from New York to Atlanta after an online list ranked Atlanta as the no. 1 place for Black women to successfully start a business. She founded Range Beauty, a plant-based makeup brand for “melanin-rich, acne, and eczema-prone skin” in 2018. Its products were sold online at Target starting in 2020, a year when the company generated roughly $330,000 in revenue.

Scott said after about 13 months of working with Target she went back to selling her products directly to consumers, after reflecting on the fact that her pricing was nearly double the other Black-owned brands that were being sold by the retailer. In 2022, Range Beauty appeared on Shark Tank and became the first makeup brand owned by a Black woman to score a deal.

In 2023, Scott joined the Sephora Accelerate Program for beauty founders. Despite this, she it was the hardest year for her business.

“Last year was the first year that I was like, oh, this is the real side of business that people talk about, where you’re literally like I can’t pay myself, I can’t pay my team, I might have to close my doors… Now what? My supply chain is messed up. We can’t get inventory,” she said, noting the brand has been out of stock a majority of this year.

Despite her challenges, Scott credits a lot of her momentum and success to living in Atlanta. As a former client of the warehouse/workspace Saltbox, she said there are a number of spaces in the city where founders congregate and can share business advice. This year her relationship with Sephora will expand beyond the accelerator program and Range will launch on the retailer’s website Dec. 30.

Both nationally and locally, many other Black-founded beauty brands haven’t been as lucky.

Black-owned startups in general saw a significant increase in venture capital funding in recent years. In 2021, after many companies pledged to invest in Black businesses following the police killing of Georgia Floyd, Black-owned startups throughout the U.S. received nearly $5 billion in VC funding, according to data firm Crunchbase.

Funding dropped to $2.4 billion in 2022, then to $705 million in 2023. Last year’s 71% decrease marked the first time since 2016 that funding for Black-owned startups was less than $1 billion.

In Atlanta, the 2023 decline was even worse, with funding decreasing by 79%.

The lack of funding is one of the reasons Black-owned beauty brands say they’ve struggled to expand their businesses, even when they’ve landed their products on the shelves of major retailers.

Sienna Brown, founder of Glosshood, was a part of the 2023 Sephora accelerator alongside Scott. Glosshood’s lip products were previously sold at JC Penny, as a part of a partnership the brand had with the digital beauty retailer Thirteen Lune.

Today, the brand sells directly to consumers and Brown said he’s focused on scaling at a manageable pace after seeing many Black-owned brands shut down recently. “Unthinkable things have happened, so [I’m] trying to prevent that for sure,” she said.

Licensed cosmetologist Maya Smith launched The Doux in 2012, based on the needs of her salon’s clients. Her products’ names pay homage to Smith and her husband’s love of hip-hop. Smith believes her brand’s major retail success is because of the age of her brand and when she entered the market. Still, she acknowledges that other Black-owned beauty brands haven’t had the same experience.

“There are a lot of infrastructure things that become barriers for us, and I would like to see more of the support on the financial side, on the infrastructure side, instead of just marketing our genius. We have to really start thinking about what we ask for when we’re approached by corporations and entities that want to highlight the brand,” she said.

Beyond growing Atlanta’s entrepreneur scene within the beauty industry, Spelman College is working to create a pipeline for students interested in diversifying skincare, makeup and haircare through cosmetic chemistry.

Earlier this year, the HBCU expanded its STEM program to include a cosmetic concentration for chemistry majors, as well as a cosmetic science minor. The program started as a certificate in January 2023, but the college reported that applications grew from 150 to 750 in four terms.

Over the summer, the college hosted students from 15 colleges for a weeklong event called the Black Beauty STEMinist Lab Intensive and Symposia, in partnership with Estée Lauder’s charitable arm. Leyte Winfield, director of Spelman’s cosmetic science program, said students attended lectures in the morning then participated in lab work.

“They got really in-depth with how you formulate products across a number of different platforms,” she said. “They formulated for skin [and] they formulated for hair. We formulated for fragrance, we did some color formulations, but we also talked about the chemical significance of all of the ingredients. We talked about fats versus oils, versus waxers, and they learned some terminology and understanding why we need surfactants as cleaners.”

Alicia Scott said working with Black chemists has been crucial for Range.

“It’s just the intention behind the work. It’s being able to say, ‘OK, this is how hyperpigmentation shows up on our skin. What ingredients do you recommend to help combat that?’ I don’t want to do what’s trending. I don’t want to do what everybody else is doing. I want to do something that’s actually going to have efficacy and work on melanin-rich tones, and to be able to do that and [it] not get pushback.”

Torvikey said Spelman “has the potential to become that gravity” of Atlanta’s developing beauty ecosystem by producing new talent and becoming a think tank for important conversations about the industry.

Brown said she’s currently still taking a lot of meetings and attending events in Los Angeles and New York, but she is optimistic about Glosshood and the future of Atlanta’s beauty scene.

“Over the past maybe year or year and a half, I can say that I’ve seen some really incredible events take place here in Atlanta. And I think another thing that speaks to this is the fact that there was just SEPHORiA a few months back. So I think that things are changing, however, it’s not fully developed yet. But I think there’s lots of space for development to occur.

Smith said the growing scene would have to be robust to accommodate the varying needs of beauty brands. Even with the haircare space, for instance, not all owners are coveting the same customers or even seeking out partnerships with major retailers.

“We’re here, but even just because we’re all in [the] beauty space doesn’t necessarily even mean that we have the same needs,” she said.

