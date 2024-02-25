Stough, Linda

STOUGH (Matthews), Linda Jane



Linda Stough passed away February 20, 2024 surrounded by family. Our mom was many things to people - grandma, cousin, aunt, second-mother, friend, and loving caregiver. Her life was spent in service always helping when needed most. Whether making hot meals after loved ones passed or helping someone get "back on their feet" it was her self-appointed life duty to serve others.



She taught us to be loving parents, work hard, and always help if you can.



A private family celebration of life will be held.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate in her honor to either: https://www.cancer.org OR https://www.heart.org.



