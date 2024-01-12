STEVENS, Lois Margaret



Lois passed away January 3, 2024, after a long illness. She was 78 years old, born April 1, 1945, in Buffalo, New York. She served eight years in the USAF that included a tour of duty in Vietnam as a Code-breaker Cryptographer. She was the first female patrol officer with the Dekalb County Police Department and became a Detective while attending Emory University. She went on to serve on the Marta Police Department and was evening watch Commander before being hired as the first female special agent with the CSX Railroad Police Department. During her service with the DeKalb Police Department, she married Robert M. Stevens, also, a detective with the Dekalb Police Department. They were married almost 50 years and have been residents of Blue Ridge, GA since 1992.



Lois is survived by husband, Robert Stevens; sister, Diane Sammarco of Alabama; niece, Andrea (Scott) Sackett; niece, Tracy Sammarco; nephew, Max Sammarco; niece, Chase Sammarco. A service will be held at Cochran's Funeral Home on January 18, 2024 at 1 PM. All friends and family are invited.



