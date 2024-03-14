STALLINGS, Jodi



We celebrate the remarkable life of Jodi Stallings, who left us on March 10, 2024, leaving behind a legacy filled with love, laughter, and the profound impact she had on those around her. Born to Joe and Robin Brown, Jodi's life was marked by her compassionate and encouraging spirit.



A proud graduate of Osborne High School and The University of Georgia, Jodi embarked on a fulfilling career in education, starting at PB Ritch Elementary in Paulding County, GA, where she became a beloved figure known for her dedication and warmth. After taking a hiatus to focus on her family, she returned to her calling as a cherished fourth-grade teacher at Mount Paran Christian School.



Jodi married Michael Stallings, the love of her life, and together they nurtured a beautiful family with their children, Bo, Sophie, and Reed. Jodi's love for her family knew no bounds— from Sunday afternoon golf with her sons to magical trips to Disney with her daughter, and the informal but delicious dinners she hosted, her life was a testament to her generosity, love, and the joy she found in bringing people together.



Jodi's culinary skills and heart for entertaining made every gathering memorable, reflecting her passion for making others feel loved and cherished. Her home was a hub of warmth and hospitality, where friends and family were always welcome.



She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael Stallings; their loving children, Bo, Sophie, and Reed; her caring parents, Joe and Robin Brown of Villa Rica, GA; her sister, Tiffany Lockridge, along with Tiffany's husband, Brandon, and their children, Madison (married to Dakota Prince), Russ, and Cooper, of Dallas, GA; and her brother, Lee Brown, his wife, Jamie, and their children, Jenna, Abby, and Tripp of Kennesaw, GA.



Visitation will take place at Carmichael Funeral Home, 1130 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, GA 30064, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A celebration of Jodi's life is scheduled for March 15, 2024 at 1 PM, at North Metro Church, 2305 Barrett Pkwy., NW, Marietta, GA 30064. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Calvary Children's Home in Powder Springs, GA, honoring Jodi's compassionate spirit.



Jodi's warm spirit, loving heart, and the joy she brought to every life she touched will be deeply missed but forever remembered and cherished by all who knew her.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com