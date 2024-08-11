Sillay, Louis

SILLAY, Jr., Louis John



Louis John Sillay Jr, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away at the age of 94, on July 21, 2024. He was predeceased by his wife, Laura Lee Drew Sillay. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two brothers. Condolences may be expressed at https://www.csog.com/obits/louis-john-sillay/



