Obituaries

Sillay, Louis

2 hours ago

SILLAY, Jr., Louis John

Louis John Sillay Jr, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away at the age of 94, on July 21, 2024. He was predeceased by his wife, Laura Lee Drew Sillay. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two brothers. Condolences may be expressed at https://www.csog.com/obits/louis-john-sillay/

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Cremation Society Of Georgia, Inc.

1826 Marietta Blvd. NW

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://www.csog.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: File

Moffett, Maridel2h ago
Gordon, Lyndon-Michael2h ago
Kirkland, Edward2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 16 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades