Sillay, Louis

SILLAY, Jr., Louis John
Louis John Sillay Jr, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away at the age of 94, on July 21, 2024. He was predeceased by his wife, Laura Lee Drew Sillay. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two brothers. Condolences may be expressed at https://www.csog.com/obits/louis-john-sillay/
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Cremation Society Of Georgia, Inc.
1826 Marietta Blvd. NW
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://www.csog.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral