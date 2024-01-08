Sidwell, Dorian

SIDWILL, Dorian Demertrius Darnelle



Mr. Dorian Demetrius Dramelle Sidwell entered eternal rest on December 30, 2023. Home-Going Service was held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2177 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014. Rev. Ronnie Thomas, Sr., Pastor. Rev. Gerald Terrell, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Lackey Family Cemetery. Mr. Sidwell laid in-state at the church until the hour of service. Family and friends assembled at his sister, Sherrika McKay's residence. Visitation was held Friday, January 5, 2024. He leaves behind his best friend and loving mother, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur (Vivian) Moody of Covington, Georgia; two sisters, Mr. and Mrs. James (Sherrika) McKay III, of Covington, Georgia, and Ms. Zemesha Terrell of Atlanta, Georgia; nieces and nephews, James IV, Noraya, Ashlyn, Madison and Peyton; and a host of other loving family and friends who loved him dearly. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com