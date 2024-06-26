Obituaries

Sams, Richard

2 hours ago

SAMS, Richard Houston

Richard Houston Sams, age 89, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024.

A visitation for Richard will be held Sunday, June 30, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. A memorial service will occur Monday, July 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore St., Decatur, GA 30030.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com/

