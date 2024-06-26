SAMS, Richard Houston
Richard Houston Sams, age 89, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024.
A visitation for Richard will be held Sunday, June 30, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. A memorial service will occur Monday, July 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore St., Decatur, GA 30030.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA
30319
Editors' Picks
Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County