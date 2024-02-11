RICHBOURG, Jr., George O.



George O. Richbourg, Jr., age 73, passed away on January 26, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and culinary passion. Born in Sumter, South Carolina, George called Lawrenceville, Georgia, his beloved home. He was the cherished co-owner and operator of Hometown BBQ in Lawrenceville, where he delighted patrons with his delectable creations and unwavering hospitality. George's journey began with academic excellence, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business with a minor in Psychology from Baptist College of Charleston, South Carolina. This academic foundation would lay the groundwork for his successful endeavors in both business and interpersonal relationships. Beyond his professional achievements, George was a devoted family man. He is survived by his loving sons, Gee and Jay Richbourg, who were his pride and joy. Additionally, George leaves behind the gift of his legacy through his grandchild, Sara Anne Richbourg. George will be remembered fondly by all who knew him for his hearty laugh, generous spirit, and dedication to his community. His passion for barbecue extended far beyond the confines of his restaurant, as he shared his love for good food and company with everyone he met. Rest peacefully, George O. Richbourg, Jr. You will be dearly missed and forever remembered.





