Jarvis Sultan "Ibn" Rahim of Powder Springs, GA passed away September 2, 2024. He is the son of Jarvis and Jackie Rahim. Funeral services Thursday, September 5, 2024, 12 PM held at Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam, 560 Fayetteville Rd., SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Young Funeral Home, (404)523-6606.



