PROSSER, Tracy



Tracy Jo Prosser, age 54, of Mableton, passed away February 13, 2024. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, David Prosser; parents, Nelson and Lynn Mosley; children, Sydney Prosser and Nathaniel (Sara) Prosser; and grandchild, Cale Prosser.



