POPKY, Patricia "Patsy" Braver



Patricia "Patsy" Braver Popky passed away peacefully on February 19, 2024. Patsy was born on December 4, 1936 in Dalton, Georgia, to Helen and Jack Braver. She graduated from the University of Georgia, where she was in the Sigma Delta Tau sorority and was a sweetheart for Alpha Epsilon Pi. After marrying the love of her life, Samuel Stephen Popky in 1961, in Dalton, Georgia, Patsy moved to Sam's hometown of Kingston, Pennsylvania. After Sam's tragic death in a car accident in 1972 and the flooding caused by Hurricane Agnes, Patsy and her two boys moved to Atlanta to be closer to her family. She was a devoted and loved mother and grammy. Patsy was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Braver, and is survived by her sister, Betty Braver; sons, Nathan (Sharon) Popky and Daniel (Shirley) Popky; grandchildren, Sam Popky, Rachel Popky and Dana Popky; and grand-dogs, Gus, Simon and Bella. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patsy's memory to Chabad of East Cobb and/or Adopt a Golden Atlanta. The funeral is graveside at Arlington Memorial Park on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 3 PM. The family will be sitting shiva Wednesday and Thursday, 6 PM-8 PM at 510 Huntwick Place, Roswell, GA 30075. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



