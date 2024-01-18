PIEPHO, George Earl



George Earl Piepho, 85, of Marietta, Georgia, died at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri of respiratory failure on January 10, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. George was born February 6, 1938 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Herbert and Margaret Piepho. He attended Indiana University, where he was awarded bachelors and MBA degrees in Business with a concentration in Marketing.



George brought his family to Marietta in 1990, from Houston, Texas, to assume the position of General Manager for the Sales and Distribution Department of General Electric Appliances for the SouthEast region. George retired in 1998, after 35 years with GE. He was an avid golfer and used his managerial skills to lead three different golf organizations as president: Pinetree Country Club Senior Men's Golf Association, North Atlanta Senior Men's Golf Association, and the Georgia Senior Golfers Association. He was active in his church, Mount Bethel Church of Marietta, particularly in the Contemporary Adult Sunday School Class as an officer and teacher. He also volunteered for service projects through the church.



He is survived by his wife, Merrily Piepho of 57 years; his sister, Diane Stanley of Albany, Georgia; his daughter, Michele Cummings of Golden, Colorado; his son, Scott Piepho of The Woodlands, Texas; and his five grandchildren, Jason Cummings, Ashley Cummings, Alise Piepho, Kyle Piepho and Ryan Piepho. George's greatest loves and celebrations of life always centered around family.



A celebration of life for George will be held Sunday, January 21, 2024 at H.M. Patterson & Son - Canton Hill Chapel. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM, and the service will be at 3:00 PM.



George requested any donations be made to the American Lung Association, or Mount Bethel Church of Marietta, Georgia.



