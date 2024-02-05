PAYNE, Robert Lee



Mr. Robert Lee Payne of Lithia Springs, GA, entered into rest on January 28, 2024. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, 11 AM, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate, 10 AM. Rev. Aaron L. Parker, PhD, Pastor. Interment Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA at 2 PM. Viewing today 2- 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





