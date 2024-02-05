Obituaries

Payne, Robert

1 hour ago

PAYNE, Robert Lee

Mr. Robert Lee Payne of Lithia Springs, GA, entered into rest on January 28, 2024. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, 11 AM, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate, 10 AM. Rev. Aaron L. Parker, PhD, Pastor. Interment Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA at 2 PM. Viewing today 2- 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top