NUNNALLY, Franklin Eugene



Mr. Franklin Eugene Nunnally of Atlanta, entered into rest March 4, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, 11 AM, Camp Creek Church of Christ, 2400 Merk Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing Friday, March 15, 2024 from 10 AM to 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com