Obituaries

Nunnally, Franklin

2 hours ago

NUNNALLY, Franklin Eugene

Mr. Franklin Eugene Nunnally of Atlanta, entered into rest March 4, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, 11 AM, Camp Creek Church of Christ, 2400 Merk Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing Friday, March 15, 2024 from 10 AM to 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

