MYERS, Otis A.



Otis A. Myers, age 93, of Tucker, GA, passed away February 22, 2024, at his home. He was preceded in death by his son, David Myers; parents, George and Nancy Myers; brothers, Chester Myers, Hoyle Myers; sisters, Gladys Myers, Norma Myers, Elnora Bordes.



He is survived by his wife, Imogene "Jean" Millhorn Myers; daughter, Mary Jean and Sam Phillips; sons, Greg and Sheva Myers, Brian Myers; grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael, Elizabeth, MaryGrace, John, Melissa, James, Elise; great-grandchildren, Liam, Geneva, Eleanor "Ella", Calvin, Scarlett.



A private interment was held at Grandview Cemetery.



