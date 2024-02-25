Obituaries

Myers, Otis

1 hour ago

MYERS, Otis A.

Otis A. Myers, age 93, of Tucker, GA, passed away February 22, 2024, at his home. He was preceded in death by his son, David Myers; parents, George and Nancy Myers; brothers, Chester Myers, Hoyle Myers; sisters, Gladys Myers, Norma Myers, Elnora Bordes.

He is survived by his wife, Imogene "Jean" Millhorn Myers; daughter, Mary Jean and Sam Phillips; sons, Greg and Sheva Myers, Brian Myers; grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael, Elizabeth, MaryGrace, John, Melissa, James, Elise; great-grandchildren, Liam, Geneva, Eleanor "Ella", Calvin, Scarlett.

A private interment was held at Grandview Cemetery.

www.mccammonammonsclick.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc

220 W Broadway Ave

Maryville, TN

37801

https://www.mccammonammonsclick.com