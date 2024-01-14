Mixon, Michael

MIXON, Sr., Michael Paul "Mike"



Michael "Mike" Paul Mixon, Sr., of Tucker, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the age of 79, surrounded by his immediate family.



Mike was a star high school football player for the Mitchell County High School Panthers (Camilla, GA) gaining many accolades and local recognition. He graduated from Georgia State University in 1968 with a degree in Business Administration, a fact which eluded and amazed his soon-to-be father-in-law, Red Wade who remarked to his daughter, Jan, on their wedding day, when informed of this fact, "Well sugar, he hides it well!" This was a story Mike loved and would often tell friends.



A natural born salesman with an abundance of charm and charisma, he pursued a lengthy career in sales after college, where he found much success with a variety of companies, retiring from Americana Furniture in 2013



He was preceded in death by his birth father, Julian Mixon; mother, Joan (Burnette Mixon) Harrell; father, Joe Harrell; brother, Wayne Mixon; sister, Sherry (Mixon Pierce) Dougan; father-in-law, Leon "Red" Wade; mother-in-law, Bobbi K. Wade; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Mixon. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jan (Wade Knowles); sisters, Nancy Harrell, Leslie Roundy (Kelley), Mary Rodgers (Steve), Priscilla Harrell; sisters-in-law, Dale (Wayne), Susan Wade; brothers-in-law, Patrick (Sherry) Dougan, Roger Wade, Matt Wade (Susan); sons, Christopher Knowles (Barbara), Michael Paul Mixon Jr; daughter, Meredith Erickson; grandsons, Jacob Thomas Erickson and Jackson Sims Erickson; granddaughters, Ashley Driskell (Taylor), Mallory Hughes (Mason), Victoria Knowles and Christyn Knowles; great-grandsons, Chip Steffens, Oliver Knowles Hughes; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Kathleen Steffens; and many nephews and nieces.



Arrangements are being handled by A.S. Turner and Sons of Decatur. There will be no public funeral service. However, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Wesley Center, 2397 Fourth Street, in downtown Tucker. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 PM and the memorial celebration will begin at 3 PM. Refreshments will be served.



In lieu of flowers, or other condolence offerings, the family requests that donations be made in Mike's name to one of the following organizations: American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org), AASLD (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases) Foundation, or the American Cancer Society (Cancer Sucks!).



In addition, the family wishes to acknowledge the EMTs that responded to their home and the Emergency Department staff of Emory Decatur Hospital (Security, Front Desk, Doctor, Nursing and Spiritual Health) on duty the day of Sunday, January 7, 2024 for their above-and-beyond care and compassion with the handling of both Mike, and the family during a very difficult time.





