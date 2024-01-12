McLean, James

MCLEAN, Sr., James



Ernest "Jim"



James Ernest McLean, Sr., 86, of Alma, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024. James Ernest was born in Alma, Georgia, on May 29, 1937 to the late Ted McLean and Denell Rigdon McLean. He was a 1955 graduate of Bacon County High School, where he was a student athlete and served as Vice-President of his Senior Class. After graduating, he attended South Georgia College and Georgia Tech. While at Bacon County HIgh School, he dated and later married his sweetheart, Alynda Medders. Together they enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Jim and Alynda started their marriage in Atlanta, Georgia. Soon they moved to Tucker, Georgia, where they remained for the next 45 years. While in Tucker, they raised a loving family with four children, which grew to include nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. James was also an active member of Tucker First Baptist Church for many years, where he taught Sunday School and served as chairman of the deacons.



After working for Tech Steel and G&A Contractors, James launched his own rebar placing company in 1970, with his partner, Al Behm. McLean-Behm Steel Erectors was instrumental in the construction of numerous high rise landmarks in Atlanta and the surrounding area. Jim was a well-respected leader in the industry. He worked closely with the unions, he was a director for the Ironworkers Local 387 Apprenticeship School, and he represented the unions to discuss OSHA regulations in Washington, DC. He worked closely with general contractors and engineers. James watched Atlanta grow into the city it is today and was part of many projects including the Peachtree Plaza Hotel, The Georgia Aquarium, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



James enjoyed raising cattle. He had a herd of red angus cows and served as President of the Southeastern Red Angus Association, and was a director of the National Red Angus Association and was involved with the Georgia Red Angus Association. He also loved to grow things. His gardens were extensive and amazing. One of his favorite parts of gardening was being able to share his bounty with neighbors and friends. He also loved building things. He built most of the houses he lived in, several barns on his properties, and miles of wooden fences.



James and Alynda moved back to Alma after almost 50 years in the Atlanta area. They immediately became involved with First Baptist Church of Alma, Georgia, where they were involved with the Seekers Sunday School Class, and James served as a deacon and as a member of the building committee. They also loved being back among friends and family, and enjoyed numerous outings with their supper club, cousins, and friends.



James is survived by his loving wife, Alynda; his daughters, Rhonda Holmes (Andy), Angie Hevia (Jose), Jaime McLean (Erin); grandchildren, Kandy Westbrook (Adam), Katie Beck (Chris), Will Holmes, Drew Holmes, Isabella Hevia, Marisa Hevia, Judson Hevia, Madalyn McLean, Lily McLean; and great-grandchildren, Tucker Westbrook, McCoy Westbrook, and Georgia Beck. He is also survived by his brother, Jackie McLean (Barbara Ann); son-in-law, Kem Crump; as well as many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, Ted and Denell McLean; his daughter, Karen Crump; and his sister, Carol Boatright.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Alma First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday, January 12, 2024 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Crosby Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Alma or Unity Baptist Church in Alma, Georgia.











Crosby Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.



