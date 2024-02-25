MCFARLAND, William



It is with deep sadness to inform you of the transition of Mr. William "Billy" Edward McFarland. Mr. McFarland was a great warrior deeply committed to College Park CME Church, the Atlanta Rome District, Georgia North Conference and the Sixth Episcopal District. Mr. McFarland who made his transition on February 20, 2024, was the husband of Mrs. Clementene McFarland and brother-in-law of Rev. Albert Lee III. Funeral Arrangements are March 1, 2024, 11:00 AM, West Mitchell Street CME Church, 560 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta 30314. Condolences can be sent to Mrs. Clementene McFarland.



