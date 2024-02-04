MCEVOY, Peter J.



Peter John McEvoy, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The son of the late Jane Nolan McEvoy and Lawrence Joseph McEvoy, Sr., Peter was born on May 22, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA. The family moved to Atlanta when Peter was a child and he remained a lifelong resident.



Having attended Christ the King School and The Marist School (Class of 1952), Peter graduated from the University of Georgia in 1956 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.



Following his education, Peter graduated from Officer Candidate School in 1957 and served for 6 years on active duty as an officer in the United States Navy. He was stationed in San Diego, CA, and Newport, RI.



Peter enjoyed a long banking career with First National Bank of Atlanta (now Wells Fargo) where he retired as Vice President. He was a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, The Buckhead Club, and Lake Toxaway Country Club.



Affectionately known to family as Poppy, Peter is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Aline Rex McEvoy; son and daughter by marriage, Clay Calhoun (Kimberly), and Emory Calhoun Herbert (Jay); and his grandchildren, Lily, Caroline, Margaret and Henry Calhoun, and Leighton and Charles Herbert.



Quite a character, Peter will be remembered by all as quick-witted and kind-hearted. He was as frugal as he was generous. He was as kind and thoughtful as he was sarcastic and blunt. He was refreshingly and sometimes exhaustingly honest. A few of his favorite things include his beloved dog Muffin, cooking steak and mushrooms for breakfast, reading Tom Clancy novels, munching on potato chips, and falling asleep to Western movies on the couch. He loved Aline exceptionally well and was always by and on her side. He was an unwavering bonus dad to Clay and Emory, bonus father-in-law to Kimberly and Jay, and an extra special Poppy to the grandkids who loved his hugs and enjoyed sharing his chocolates and popcorn.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Corso Atlanta, 3200 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327, at 3:30 PM, on Saturday, February 10, 2024. A family service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, and Deacon Bill McCarthy from Holy Spirit Catholic Church will officiate both services.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Peter's name to either the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.





