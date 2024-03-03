MCDONALD, Nancy



Nancy McDonald, 69, of Smyrna, GA, passed away on February 20, 2024. The daughter of Hilda Brush and Harry McDonald. Nancy was born in East St. Louis, IL, and grew up in Belleville, IL. She attended Southern Illinois University.



Nancy developed a love for the sky at age 16 in a J-3 Piper Cub piloted by her brother, Brian. Nancy pursued that passion and became a Delta Flight Attendant, Class Date October 23, 1978. She began her career flying domestic. After becoming a fluent German speaker, Nancy flew international. She was very proud of her 42 years with Delta.



Nancy also had a passion for cats. She leaves behind her beloved Marzipam and Bella Rose. She has been a supporter and volunteer with Good Mews Animal Foundation in Marietta, GA, for 20 years. Good Mews offers an alternative to traditional animal shelters in the Metro-Atlantic area by providing a no-kill, cage-free, limited admission haven for homeless, abused, or abandoned cats until placing them in permanent, loving homes.



Nancy was a member of Delta Clipped Wings for several years. DCW is a non-profit organization of retired and active flight attendants. They raise money for three organizations: CURE Childhood Cancer, Atlanta Humane Society's American Heroes Adoption Program, and Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



Nancy is survived by two brothers, Peter McDonald and Brian McDonald (Karen); one niece, Sarah Davenport (Bobby); four nephews, Ross McDonald (Jessica), Josh Stone (Traci), Zachary McDonald (Kelly), and Jason McDonald; six great-nieces, and three great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Carolyn.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Methodist Church, Dillsburg, PA, on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's honor can be made to:



Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta, GA 30068, 770-499-2287, www.goodmews.org.



