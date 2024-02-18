MATHIS, Modelle



Modelle Mathis of Stone Mountain, GA, formerly of Tucker, passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024, just a few weeks after celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends on January 28. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 19, 2024 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Pastor Troy Bush and Pastor Maxwell Mathis officiating. Interment will be in the Nimblewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Dahlonega, GA. Modelle was born on January 28, 1934 in Dahlonega, GA (Lumpkin County), to the late James Monroe and Pearl (Beard) Mathis. She was the youngest child in a family of 4 siblings who have all preceded her in death. She is survived by her nieces, Emmie Mathis Lee (Johnny), Vicki Norris, her nephews; Pastor Max Mathis (Sarah), Michael Mathis (Jean) and Marcus Mathis (Donna). She is also survived by several grand nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Modelle was valedictorian of her Senior Class Lumpkin County High School, class of 1951. She enjoyed a long professional career working with Sears Corporation for 47 years, initially as a Secretary and in later years the Accounting Division. In addition to a career, she cared for her mother and two older sisters, always putting others first. She loved traveling every summer. Modelle was a woman of strong Faith and valued her Church family at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, GA. very much. Even when she became too ill to attend services, she insisted on listening to Pastor Troy's weekly message via live streaming. One of her primary goals later in life was to help spread the Gospel. She would like to thank all of the wonderful private Caregivers who have cared for her over the last several years. She would also like to thank Pastor Troy Bush and her Rehoboth family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy Tucker, GA 30084 rehoboth.org/.give/. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:00 – 1:00 PM, prior to the service at Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726





