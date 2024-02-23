Obituaries

Mahone, Brinson

1 hour ago

MAHONE, III, Brinson

Brinson Mahone, III, 75, passed away peacefully at his home on February 10, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was predeceased by his wife, Vivian Wynn. He is survived by their daughter; and a host of family members. He will be laid to rest privately at Lincoln Cemetery. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

