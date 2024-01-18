LAWSON, Don



Don Kenneth Lawson, Atlanta, Georgia peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024 the age of 95. Born on April 5, 1928, Norcross, Georgia; Don led a remarkable life that touched the hearts of all who knew him. After serving time in the US Navy during World War II he spent 45 years working at Southern Railroad and working 71 years for Don Lawson Grading and Demolition as owner.



Viewing will be Saturday, January 20, from 4 PM to 8 PM at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners. Funeral will be held Sunday, January 21, at 2 PM at Peachtree Road Lutheran Church, 3686 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, after which he will be laid to rest at Rock Springs Cemetery beside his beloved wife Julia Jenkins Lawson. Following the burial, everyone will gather at Peachtree Rd., Lutheran Church for reception.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com