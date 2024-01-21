Jackson, Mary

JACKSON (WATKINS), Mary



Mary Watkins Jackson, age 89, passed peacefully in her sleep on January 9, 2024, in Grayson, Georgia. She is survived by her dear husband of 70 years, Royce; and three loving sons: Lynn (Rita), Lee (Wanda), and Robyn (Stuart). She is also survived by her brother, Terrin (Pam) Watkins. Mary was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly: Lauren Jackson, Luke (Alexis) Jackson, Tammy (Josh) McIntyre and Melissa (Ace) Gleeson; great-grandchildren: Chloe (Dyllon), Aliyah, Aidyn, Eli, Clara, Charlie, Jack, Cam, Wynn, and Chance. Mary's long life was also touched by the multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins in the extended Crook, Edwards, Jackson, and Watkins families.



Born on April 28, 1934, in Maysville, Georgia, Mary lived a full life of service and generosity. Professionally, Mary worked in the printing and advertising industry in Atlanta for over 30 years. From Executive Secretary at Foote & Davies, Director of Advertising at The Harrison Company, and later at the Georgia State Senate as a typist and proofreader on state bills, Mary was known for her professionalism, class, and wit.



Married on April 25, 1953, at Brownwood Baptist Church, Madison, Georgia, Mary and Royce recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Mary was well respected and loved by the community, including her church, First Baptist Church Snellville. She was instrumental, both financially and managerially, in running the Wedding Committee and furnishing the Bride's Room. Mary also sang in the choir, volunteered at Wednesday night suppers and in the nursery at the church. Additionally, Mary and Royce were active poll workers and believed in the integrity of the right to vote securely. Her legacy will be cherished by many, as Mary's life of love and service touched countless lives.



Per Mary's wishes, her ashes will be interred in Atlanta's Historic Oakland Cemetery followed by a celebration of her life at a later date this spring.



In lieu of flowers, because: "if they can't send me flowers when I'm alive, why would I want them when I'm dead?" and if you feel so led, please make a donation to the following charities that were close to Mary's heart.



Alzheimer's Association of Georgia



State and Metro Atlanta Service Area



41 Perimeter Center East, Ste 550



Atlanta, GA 30346



404.728.1181



Historic Oakland Foundation



248 Oakland Avenue SE



Atlanta, GA 30312



404-688-2107



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com