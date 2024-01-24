HUNTER, Knoxice



Dr. Knoxice Hunter, age 65, of Decatur, GA, passed on January 14, 2024. Memorial celebration of Life service will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024, at our South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, (404) 241-5656.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com