HARRIS, Clara R.
Clara R. Harris, age 84, of Atlanta, GA, passed Thursday, January 11, 2024. Celebration of Life Service will be held today, January 18, 2024. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral