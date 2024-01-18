Obituaries

Harris, Clara

1 hour ago

HARRIS, Clara R.

Clara R. Harris, age 84, of Atlanta, GA, passed Thursday, January 11, 2024. Celebration of Life Service will be held today, January 18, 2024. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top