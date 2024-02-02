GIBSON, Benjamin J.
Benjamin J.Gibson of Atlanta, GA, passed Monday, January 22, 2024. He is survived by wife, Dr. Delores Gibson; and sons, Michael Gibson and Philip Gibson. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Chapel, Utoy Springs Rd., Atlanta.
