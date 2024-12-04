Former President Jimmy Carter has been leaning on his faith but also his stubbornness during his lengthy hospice, according to his grandson.

Carter, who turned 100 years old in October, entered home hospice in his hometown of Plains in February of last year. At the time, the family thought he might only live days or weeks longer.

“We are not the ones responsible for when and how people leave this world in this kind of a way, and (Jimmy Carter’s) faith story is one that has been important to him, and this is another part of that,” Jason Carter said Monday on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.