Georgia News
Georgia News

Jimmy Carter grandson: Former president, 100, taps faith, stubbornness

Jason Carter says grandfather’s energy varies in home hospice in Georgia.
Former President Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for many years before his health deteriorated. (AJC 2018)
Former President Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for many years before his health deteriorated. (AJC 2018)
By AJC Staff
17 minutes ago

Former President Jimmy Carter has been leaning on his faith but also his stubbornness during his lengthy hospice, according to his grandson.

Carter, who turned 100 years old in October, entered home hospice in his hometown of Plains in February of last year. At the time, the family thought he might only live days or weeks longer.

“We are not the ones responsible for when and how people leave this world in this kind of a way, and (Jimmy Carter’s) faith story is one that has been important to him, and this is another part of that,” Jason Carter said Monday on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for many years before his health deteriorated.

“On a more personal level, I just think he’s stubborn. I mean, he’s never given up on anything in his life and he’s not going to start now,” Jason Carter added.

The former president did not attend public events celebrating his Oct. 1 birthday. But in mid-October, as early voting in the presidential election got underway, he filled out a ballot for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris that was delivered to a drop box at the Sumter County Courthouse, according to family members.

Jason Carter said his grandfather, who has struggled with health problems for years, has days where he is more active than others.

“He’s got big, good days where he’s pretty active, he’s up and active and talking and enjoying, including in politics. But most days he’s not that active, he’s going to sleep a lot of the time,” he told “Politically Georgia.”

ExploreRead more AJC coverage about Jimmy Carter

About the Author

AJC Staff
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An emotional Bishop T.D. Jakes thanks all those who prayed for him
Placeholder Image

Credit: Associated Pess

Donald Trump is all about that base in Georgia, new AJC poll finds
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rep. David Scott fighting to keep senior spot on House Agriculture Committee
Placeholder Image
T.D. Jakes, megachurch pastor with ties to Atlanta, suffers medical emergency
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Boughs of holly evoke warm holiday memories1h ago
Man convicted in Laken Riley's killing asks for a new trial
Attorneys for Jose Ibarra seek new trial in slaying of Laken Riley
Featured
Placeholder Image
Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip