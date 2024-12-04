Former President Jimmy Carter has been leaning on his faith but also his stubbornness during his lengthy hospice, according to his grandson.
Carter, who turned 100 years old in October, entered home hospice in his hometown of Plains in February of last year. At the time, the family thought he might only live days or weeks longer.
“We are not the ones responsible for when and how people leave this world in this kind of a way, and (Jimmy Carter’s) faith story is one that has been important to him, and this is another part of that,” Jason Carter said Monday on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.
Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for many years before his health deteriorated.
“On a more personal level, I just think he’s stubborn. I mean, he’s never given up on anything in his life and he’s not going to start now,” Jason Carter added.
The former president did not attend public events celebrating his Oct. 1 birthday. But in mid-October, as early voting in the presidential election got underway, he filled out a ballot for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris that was delivered to a drop box at the Sumter County Courthouse, according to family members.
Jason Carter said his grandfather, who has struggled with health problems for years, has days where he is more active than others.
“He’s got big, good days where he’s pretty active, he’s up and active and talking and enjoying, including in politics. But most days he’s not that active, he’s going to sleep a lot of the time,” he told “Politically Georgia.”
