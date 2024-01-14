GFROERER, George Louis



George Louis Gfroerer of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Honey by his side, on January 9, 2024, at the age of 90. George was born in Oak Park, IL, and graduated from the University of Illinois, where he was Swimming Captain, 2-year All-American, and Most Valuable Swimmer. George met the love of his life, Honey when he was 25, and they married later that year. He was a man of deep faith, with a close-knit men's prayer group who helped sustain his life-long spiritual journey.



In everything he ever said or did, George lived a life of pure goodness and grace. Everyone who knew him well will always remember his gentle nature, genuine sweetness, and loving spirit. In family life, he was an adoring father to five children, Marne (Lee) Matthews, Gaylan (Bryan) Felton, Giff (Aly), Tim (Alison Edmiston) and Terry (Kelly) Gfroerer. He was also the very Proud Poppa of 10 grandchildren, McKay (Sarah Alice) Matthews, Leah (Skyler) Nikolas, James and Neil Ryden, Bern Shen, and Quint, Colie, Bryce, Riley, and Morgan Gfroerer; plus one great-grandchild, Murph.



In professional life, George was a trusted and successful salesman for Kincaid, Bell & Howell, and State Street Bank. At Bell & Howell, among over 400 salesmen, he rose to national salesman of the year. George resumed competitive swimming in retirement, clocking a national championship time in the medley relay. Throughout his life, George was especially committed to his community and beyond. He served as Cubmaster for his boys' Cub Scouts Pack and later in many roles at Christ the King, including the Stephen Ministries, Usher, and Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist at Mass and for the sick. While serving on the Board of Directors for the Salvation Army of Atlanta, George cherished coordinating bell ringers during the holiday season. He also led his family in sponsoring foster children and refugees from Vietnam and Cuba. With a heartfelt smile, George's tender love poured out to those around him, nourishing the world with kindness and care.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta on January 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM with a reception following. For those who cannot attend in-person, the service will be live streamed: https://vimeo.com/showcase/ctkfunerals. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Salvation Army of Atlanta, 469 Marietta Street, Atlanta, GA 30313, (404-486-2700) or Cathedral of Christ the King.



