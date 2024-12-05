Keith Maloof, who led Norcross football to 210 wins and two state championships in 26 seasons, retired Wednesday. He is the all-time winningest coach in Gwinnett County.
Corey Richardson, a Norcross assistant for 23 seasons, will be Maloof’s successor, the school announced.
Maloof, 62, became Norcross’ coach in 1999. He had previously coached three seasons at Tucker, and his overall record was 232-103. The victory total ranked fifth among active coaches this season and 37th all-time in the GHSA.
Maloof’s 2012 and 2013 teams featuring future NFL players Alvin Kamara and Lorenzo Carter won state championships in Georgia’s highest classification. At various times in recent years, Maloof was the Georgia coach with the most active NFL players. Those included Kamara, Carter, Jake Camarda, Max Garcia, Jacon Croom, Chris Herndon, Jared Pinkney, Isaiah McKay and Robert Beal.
In 2023, Keith passed retired Parkview coach Cecil Flowe for the most victories in Gwinnett County Schools history and was Gwinnett’s first 200-game winner. Flowe’s record was 197-67.
Maloof was on coaching staffs at West Georgia (one season), Loganville (one), Meadowcreek (five) and Dacula (five) before getting his first head coaching job at Tucker in 1996. He played football at West Georgia and was a linebacker on West Georgia’s 1983 Division III national championship team. He was a high school head coach or assistant for 40 seasons.
Maloof is part of perhaps Georgia’s greatest high school football coaching families. He is the son of the late George Maloof, who led St. Pius to a 1968 state title. Maloof’s older brother, Kevin, was a successful head coach at Loganville, Meadowcreek and Dacula and gave Keith his start into coaching. Kevin’s coaching record was 175-105-1. He retired after the 2010 season.
Maloof’s son, Tyler Maloof, is the current head coach at Lanier in Gwinnett County.
Keith Maloof was named the Atlanta Falcons’ Georgia coach of the year in January.
