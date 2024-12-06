Coach explains ‘bittersweet’ decision to retire after 26 seasons and 210 wins at Norcross

Today’s interviewee is Keith Maloof, who retired this week after 26 seasons as head coach at Norcross, three as coach at Tucker and 40 seasons overall on high school sidelines. His 210 victories at Norcross are the most for a coach in Gwinnett County history. His Norcross teams won state titles in 2012 and 2013. Maloof is the son of the late George Maloof, who was St. Pius’ coach for 26 seasons; the brother of Kevin Maloof, a former Meadowcreek and Dacula head coach; and the father of Tyler Maloof, Lanier’s current coach. Longtime assistant Corey Richardson was named Maloof’s successor.

1. What prompted the decision to call it a career? Why now? “Just the fact that it’s 40 years, and that number has always stuck in my mind. My Dad retired after 40 years. Norcross has been a great place for us as a family. Both of my sons [Tanner and Tyler] went to Norcross and played for me and eventually coached with me. To come to this decision is bittersweet, and it’s hard to walk away, but we’ve got six grandchildren – three by Tanner and Laura Beth and three by Tyler and Dana – and Lisa [Maloof’s wife] and I want to go to kids’ events, and we want to travel and just wake up and do whatever we want to do. I’ll still be involved at Norcross helping Corey raise money, and I’ll still be in the community, and I’ll help Tyler raise money at Lanier. I’ll still hang around the sport because of them. But it was time to go. I felt this was as good a time as any. The program is in great shape, and it’s been very successful for 26 years.”

2. What’s your best memory as a coach, or maybe your proudest moment? “That’s a hard question. Each team stood on its own merit and had its own story. Obviously the 2012 and ‘13 teams that won state titles stand out, but there were other teams just as special that didn’t win a state championship. As far as a point of pride, I think it’s the consistency of the program. If you look over those 26 years, we never had a losing regular season playing in one of the state’s, if not the nation’s, toughest counties. We’ve been in the top three getting kids in college. We played at a high level year after year and had some teams that could beat anybody. A lot of that came from an administration that was very supportive of athletics and letting us find people who fit into our philosophy. We had some good coaches, some that went on to be head coaches and superintendents. The support the community has given for 26 years, taking care of our kids, making pregame meals, has been great. We’ve had parents who trusted you with their kids. And you can’t do this job without a supportive person at home. My wife, Lisa, she’s been unbelievable.”