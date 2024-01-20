GERCHICOFF, Susie



It is with a heavy heart that the family of Susie Bross Gerchicoff announces her passing on Saturday, January 13, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia peacefully in her sleep. The West Hartford, CT native and longtime Atlanta resident was the treasured wife of Shawn Gerchicoff. Adored mother of Bonnie Gerchicoff (San Diego). She is also survived by her father, Gene; twin sister, Melanie (Bross Newman); her brothers, Rick (Janet Tousley) and Jeff (Kerry Desmond); her in-laws, Myra and Barry Gerchicoff; and brother-in-law, Jason. She was predeceased by her mother Ann Bross (née Sarfaty). Susie was a beautiful, honest and outspoken woman with the most radiant smile; who was passionate about anyone and anything that she loved; always having left an indelible mark on the many lives she touched. The family would like to express their gratitude to her doctors, nurses and medical technicians for the kind and loving care she received throughout her illness at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. Susie adored her dogs Barkley and Cassie. If you wish to make a charitable contribution in Susie's name please think of the ASPCA to save and rescue animals. There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, April13. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.



