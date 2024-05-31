Forgey, Laureen

FORGEY (Schmidt),



Laureen Gayle "Laurie"



Laureen "Laurie" Gayle Forgey, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, fiancé and friend, passed away on May 24, 2024, in West Palm Beach, FL, at the age of 79.



Laurie was born on April 26, 1945, in Norwich, CT, and her vibrant spirit left an indelible mark on all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her son, David Turcotte, and is now survived by her sons, William Turcotte (Victoria) and Brian Turcotte (Amy); daughter-in-law, Lisa Turcotte; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Carole Hill; three nieces; fiancée, Jim Mandolfo; and faithful pet, Covi.



After graduating from the Norwich Free Academy, Laurie embarked on the journey of raising a family, which evolved into a life filled with adventure and exploration. She had an insatiable love for travel, horses, shopping and dancing, and cherished every moment spent with her family and friends. Laurie had a keen eye for capturing precious memories, ensuring they were preserved for generations with her ever-present camera.



Laurie's love for socializing was evident in every aspect of her life. Whether she was dancing at Renegades, strolling with her "Glamma" prayer group, or orchestrating memorable gatherings for her extensive circle of friends, Laurie's vibrant energy and zest for life were unmistakable. Her presence brought joy to all who were fortunate enough to know her.



A memorial service will be held in Laurie's honor at Community of Hope, at 165 Ohio Road, Lakeworth, FL, on June 5, 2024, at 1:00 PM. There will also be a celebration of life gathering at the 2 Chairs Farm, at 1425 Avery Rd., Canton, GA, on June 29, 2024 at 4:00 PM, where friends and family will honor her memory and share stories of her remarkable life. Rather than sending flowers, consider donating to the American Cancer Society on Laurie's behalf.



Laurie's legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched. May she rest in peace and always be in our hearts knowing she made the world a "blingier" place.



