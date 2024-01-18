DRAGG, Alfred Paul



Alfred Paul Dragg, 88, of Moreland, GA, departed this life on January 14, 2024. Alfred Dragg served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, afterwards he was employed by Sysco Food Service and Dobbs House. Alfred Dragg was a member of Clarks Chapel Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 49 Todd Road, Greenville, GA 30222. Public Viewing, Friday, January 19, 2024 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Sewell Mortuary. Service Entrusted to Sewell Mortuary, 220 Charlie Patterson Road, Grantville, GA 30220, 770-583-2155.



