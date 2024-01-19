Obituaries

Downey, Dorothy

Dorothy Eisenhauer Downey, 91, of Decatur, Georgia, died on December 11, 2023. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Henry Parkman; granddaughter, Joanna Parkman; and grandson, Samuel Parkman. Husband, Glenn Downey; and daughter, Donna Downey preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held on February 17, 2024, at 2 PM, at North Decatur Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Atlanta Community Food Bank or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




