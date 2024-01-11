Daniels, Rebecca

DANIELS (TAPP), Rebecca



November 23, 1935 -



January 6, 2024



Rebecca Lanette Tapp was born in Greer, South Carolina, to Broadus, a laborer, and Nellie, a department store clerk. She had two older brothers, Charles and Harold Dean, and attended Greer High as a talented singer. Upon graduation, an anonymous donor sponsored her to attend Furman University for a major in music. She joined Furman Singers as a freshman, and shortly thereafter she and her friend walked up to a handsome boy studying French. That boy, Aubrey Clise Daniels, became her devoted husband of 66 years. Soon after graduation, they married. A month later Aubrey was deployed to Korea by the Army National Reserve and Rebecca (Becky) worked at Citadel Square Baptist Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Aubrey and Becky eventually settled in Tucker, Georgia, where they had a family home for 51 years. Rebecca became a prominent vocalist in Atlanta, singing with the renowned conductor Robert Shaw, both as an alto soloist and in the ASO Chorale. During the 1970s, she was a soloist at The Temple in Atlanta (during the High Holy Days), Spivey Hall, Rhodes Hall, and for many seasons she was the angel singing, "O' Holy Night" at the top of Rich's Lighting of the Great Tree during Christmas time. She attended Briarcliff Baptist Church, Briarlake, and Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, where she was the handbell and children's choir director.



A devoted wife and mother, she was generous to a fault and found joy in doing for others. She had a big personality and an even bigger heart. She was an avid gardener featured in Better Homes and Gardens and on HGTV, loved any excuse to throw a fabulous party, and welcomed the opportunity to offer generosity to a friend or stranger in need.



Becky is survived by her husband, Aubrey; her two daughters, Laura-Lee Glass (husband Wayne and son Liam), Joanna Daniels (son Elijah and daughter Aubrey Senter); her fur babies, Mr. Harley and Ms. Emma; her niece, Debbie Tapp Combs; nephews, Dean Tapp (Carol), Daniel, Quai, and Jonathan Tapp; and her sister-in-law, Joan Vogel-Tapp.



Pallbearers will be Wayne and Liam Glass; Nick, Elijah, and Aubrey Senter; Dean Tapp, and McCallie Biddle.



The homegoing service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Historic Westview Cemetery's Abbey Chapel, 1680 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Officiants are Larry Sullivan of Briarlake Church and Derek Sweatman of Atlanta Christian Church. A burial will follow. Arrangements made by H.M. Patterson & Son.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Furman University's Music Department, Maxwell Library, in care of The Becky Tapp Daniels Classroom for Fully Integrated Multimedia Instruction (www.furman.edu/clearly-furman/donate/).



The Daniels and Glass families wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses of Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center and Surgical ICU, Gwen's Caregiver Services, LLC, the loving caregivers and friends of Holbrook Decatur, and the nurses of Agape Hospice.



The family is overwhelmed with gratitude for the beloved neighbors of Winding Woods Subdivision—past and present, the friends and Sunday School Class of Briarlake Baptist Church, and the MAC chorus. Laura-Lee and Joanna wish to thank their dear friends for the outpouring of love and support.



"If you would comfort me, sing me a lullaby,



If you would win my heart, sing me a love song,



If you would mourn me and bring me to God,



Sing me a requiem, sing me to Heaven."





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com