CROMLEY, Catherine Carol "Carol"



Catherine Carol Cromley, known to those she loved as "Carol," left this world with the late setting sun on Monday, May 6, 2024. In the weeks leading up to her death, and up until the last moments, she was surrounded by those she loved. She was born in the chill of an Ohio December, amidst the preparations for the coming of Christ, and named for the songs sung in His honor. She would be drawn to singing throughout her life and travel throughout the country with many different groups. Her numerous friends will remember her sweet alto joining, in harmony with the voices of all of the lives she touched. She met her husband, David Lee Cromley, while they both attended The Pennsylvania State University, and were married soon after graduation. She raised two children, regularly moving across the country for Lee's work with the U.S. Forest Service, and experienced many remarkable things, not the least of which was cuddling a baby bear. She was always an active member of the Presbyterian Church. She was a great traveler in her free time, and saw the mighty Notre Dame before the fire. Her grandchildren and children will forever remember her love of art, music, and beauty. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles W. Knight and Catherine Graham Knight; and her sister, Merna Knight Hawk. She leaves behind her husband, David Lee Cromley; her two children, Clayton (Wendy) Cromley, and Marla (David) Jones; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Stone Mountain, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Stone Mountain, GA.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com