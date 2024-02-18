CRAWLEY, Dorothy



Dorothy Torras Martin Boynton Crawley of Atlanta, Georgia, died in the early morning hours of February 14, 2024. Dorothy had a lifelong passion for art, travel, friends and family.



Dorothy, the daughter of the late Fernando J. Torras and Nellie Hill Torras, was born in Brunswick, Georgia, on October 13, 1926. Her father was the noted engineer who designed Sea Island, Georgia. He also designed and built the causeway crossing the Marshes of Glynn and connecting Brunswick to St. Simons Island and Sea Island. The F. J. Torras Causeway bears his name.



Dorothy was a graduate of Glynn Academy in Brunswick. She attended Hollins College and received a BA degree in Journalism with a minor degree in Art from the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority, captain of the women's golf team and a member of the swimming team.



In 1948, she married A. B. Martin, and moved to Atlanta. They had three children. Following a divorce, she married Lee Ralph Boynton, who died in 2000, after 25 years of marriage. In 2003, she married Charles G. Crawley.



An early interest in real estate led Dorothy to develop her own company, D. T. Martin Realty Co. and a later interest in interior design resulted in Dorothy T. Boynton Interiors.



Dorothy served as a docent at the High Museum of Art beginning in 1967, when the volunteer docent training program originated. She was a Charter Member of the High Museum of Art and a past board member of its Members' Guild. She was a member of the Michael C. Carlos Museum, a board member of the Georgia State Committee for the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., past president of the Piedmont Garden Club, member of the Poppy Garden Club, past president of The Ladies Investments, Ltd., past president of the Junior League of Atlanta, a founding member of the Atlanta History Center, a founding member of The Atlanta Botanical Gardens, a member of the St. James United Methodist Church, a member of the Capital City Club, and a former member of the Piedmont Driving Club.



Dorothy traveled extensively throughout her life. She loved art and was a prolific and talented painter whose works won several awards. She enjoyed being a member with long-time friends in her Bridge Group, Sewing Group and Study Group. Dorothy was a gracious and charming lady who loved and was loved by her friends and family.



Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Eleanor Martin Rollins of Atlanta; two sons, Arthur B. L. Martin, Jr., of Oakland, California, and Hill Torras Martin of Dallas, Texas; four stepchildren; Nancy Boynton Dudley-Smith, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, John Sanford Boynton of Cleveland, Ohio, Angela Ballenger Sparks of Buford, Georgia, and Cater Ballenger Hartley of Statham, Georgia; seven grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Hill Torras, of Shelburne, Massachusetts, and Robert Miller Torras, of St. Simons, Georgia; and by her step-son, Lee Ralph Boynton, Jr., of Vero Beach, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the High Museum of Art or to a charity of your choice.



The family will receive visitors at H. M. Patterson & Son's Arlington Chapel, in Sandy Springs, from 6-8 PM, on Monday, February 19.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 20, at 1 PM, at H. M. Patterson & Son's Arlington Chapel, in Sandy Springs. Burial services will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



A reception will be held following the graveside service at the Cherokee Town Club.





