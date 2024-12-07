10 winners receive the Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities

Five awardees were honored from other parts of Georgia: Elizabeth DuBose, executive director of the Ossabaw Island Foundation; Melanie Pavich, associate professor of history and interdisciplinary studies at Mercer University; Garry Pound, a portrait and landscape artist based in Columbus; Patricia Webb, co-founder of Blue Ridge Community Theater in Blue Ridge; and South Georgia Ballet in Thomasville.

“The arts and humanities are essential to the future of our state. From bringing dance and theater to rural Georgians to preserving our state’s architecture and cultural history, we are grateful for the work of these talented individuals and organizations,” Georgia’s first lady Marty Kemp said in a press release.

The Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities program is a collaborative effort between the office of the governor, Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) and Georgia Humanities. Georgia Council for the Arts is the state agency responsible for strengthening Georgia’s creative industries. Georgia Humanities is a nonprofit, funded in-part by the Georgia General Assembly and National Endowment for the Humanities, that connects people and communities to explore what makes us human.

The recipients were determined through a competitive nominations process. The public could nominate artists, educators, cultural organizations and civic leaders until June 24 when nominations closed. A panel of judges, composed of community members and representatives from GCA, Georgia Humanities and the office of the governor, evaluated “the total body of work or contributions of the nominee, and the impact of the nominee’s work on the cultural climate and vitality of Georgia.”

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Humanities. Photo by Jason Meek, jm photographics. Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Humanities. Photo by Jason Meek, jm photographics.

Each of the 10 recipients received a sculpture created by artist Charles Pinckney of Athens. The sculptures were beautifully handcrafted with wood and metal.

“On behalf of the State of Georgia, I want to congratulate the recipients of this year’s Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “ ... Thank you to these exceptional Georgians and organizations for their dedicated work in these fields that have made a long-lasting impact on our cultural fabric.”