10 winners receive the Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities

Recipients of the this year’s Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities were recognized by a formal ceremony at the state capitol Dec. 5. The annual award, in its 13th year, recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the arts and humanities across the state. Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, presented this year’s awards at the ceremony, which gathered a slew of politicians, dignitaries and members of Georgia’s art communities.
Of the 10 recipients this year, five are Atlanta-based: William Fred Scott, a prominent conductor and musician who has served roles at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and The Atlanta Opera; Derrick J. Jackson, a celebrated trombonist, educator, curriculum innovator and member of multiple state arts and education boards; Jon Ludwig, emeritus artistic director of the Center for Puppetry Arts who has shaped the field of puppetry for 46 years and contributed to Emmy-nominated work for Disney; Dr. Randell E. Trammell, founder of the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement; and The Art Center (formerly called Johns Creek Art Center).
Five awardees were honored from other parts of Georgia: Elizabeth DuBose, executive director of the Ossabaw Island Foundation; Melanie Pavich, associate professor of history and interdisciplinary studies at Mercer University; Garry Pound, a portrait and landscape artist based in Columbus; Patricia Webb, co-founder of Blue Ridge Community Theater in Blue Ridge; and South Georgia Ballet in Thomasville.
“The arts and humanities are essential to the future of our state. From bringing dance and theater to rural Georgians to preserving our state’s architecture and cultural history, we are grateful for the work of these talented individuals and organizations,” Georgia’s first lady Marty Kemp said in a press release.
The Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities program is a collaborative effort between the office of the governor, Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) and Georgia Humanities. Georgia Council for the Arts is the state agency responsible for strengthening Georgia’s creative industries. Georgia Humanities is a nonprofit, funded in-part by the Georgia General Assembly and National Endowment for the Humanities, that connects people and communities to explore what makes us human.
The recipients were determined through a competitive nominations process. The public could nominate artists, educators, cultural organizations and civic leaders until June 24 when nominations closed. A panel of judges, composed of community members and representatives from GCA, Georgia Humanities and the office of the governor, evaluated “the total body of work or contributions of the nominee, and the impact of the nominee’s work on the cultural climate and vitality of Georgia.”
Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Humanities. Photo by Jason Meek, jm photographics.
Each of the 10 recipients received a sculpture created by artist Charles Pinckney of Athens. The sculptures were beautifully handcrafted with wood and metal.
“On behalf of the State of Georgia, I want to congratulate the recipients of this year’s Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “ ... Thank you to these exceptional Georgians and organizations for their dedicated work in these fields that have made a long-lasting impact on our cultural fabric.”
