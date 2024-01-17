CHANDLER, O'Lita



O'Lita Hendon Chandler, 94, of Gainesville, Georgia died on January 13, 2024 of complications from a fall.



Lita, as she was known, was born on July 19, 1929, the second born of identical triplets into a family with three older brothers. This extraordinary birth defined her life in many ways.



The triplets started singing in church at the age of five and sang as a gospel trio throughout their years. They attended Georgia Baptist Nursing school together graduating in 1949. While in nursing school they attended Baptist Tabernacle, where Lita met her love, Curtis Eugene Chandler (Gene). They married on New Years Eve 1950 and settled in Doraville, Georgia to raise their family.



Lita worked various nursing jobs starting in pediatrics as a neurosurgeon's scrub nurse at Henrietta Eggleston Hospital for Children and ended with a stint in geriatrics at Norman Nursing Home.



She was active at Doraville First Baptist, where she served as WMU President, Choir member, Kindergarten teacher and volunteer at the Chamblee-Doraville Ministry Center.



When she moved to Gainesville, she chose First Baptist and the Joy Sunday School class which she enjoyed until she transitioned to be a faithful online worshipper.



She was a loving mother to her three children, eight grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews who she loved like her own.



Lita is survived by her children, Jayne (Carl) Bedingfield, Rebecca (Ren) Hank and Vivi; Bo (Marilyn) Nora and Bea; Elisabeth (Franklin) Wyatt, Elliott and Ollie; Ben (Beth Anne) Jace and Graham; Curt (Randi) Chandler, Nathan (Dani) Ava, Isaac, Jayce, Annie, Riley Mae, Maverick; Abby (Patrick) Mina, Jayden and Arya; Jill Holder, Jay Holder Sam, David and Allison, Jimmy (Iona) Emma, Elizabeth, Morgan, Katie, Whit, Ashley, Adam (Laura) Kate, Polly and Lily.



She was predeceased by many family members, most notably, her husband, Curtis Eugene Chandler; and sisters, Juanita Robinson and La'Geita Rushing; and brothers, Lecil, Ray and Jimmy Hendon.



Funeral services will be Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 1:00 PM, at the First Baptist Church Chapel, 751 Green Street, NW, Gainesville, GA 30501. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM with an informal gospel sing-along to follow until the time of service. Interment will be at 3:00 PM, at the Isaac Chandler Family Cemetery, 1376 SR-326, Commerce, GA 30530.



Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501, is in charge of arrangements.



