Cavanaugh, George

George Cavanaugh, 85, of Dawsonville, Georgia, passed away on January 30, 2024 after a one-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Those who knew him will miss his Irish love of sharing good times with friends and family.



George was born on January 2, 1939, to Kenneth Stewart and Marietta Martin Cavanaugh in Buffalo, NY. He moved to Birmingham, Alabama when he was nine years old. After attending schools in Birmingham, he graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. Subsequently he joined the Marine Corps, attending basic training at Camp Lejeune.



Flowing flight school in Pensacola to become a Marine Aviator, George was stationed in Hawaii for three years, gaining the rank of Captain. George married Kay Ray; his son, Scott, was born in Hawaii. Both now reside in Pelham, Alabama.



His next assignment was in Vietnam as a medevac helicopter pilot. When the Vietnam war ended, he flew A4 jets off an aircraft carrier. Every night for three months he took off, bombed a practice target in the Mediterranean and returned to land on the ship in the dark of night. George was proud of his service and had pictures of the jet and aircraft carrier on his phone – truly Top Gun Maverick skills. Returning to Pensacola, he ended his career in the Marine Corps as a flight instructor, finally retiring after 15 years.



George enrolled in Auburn University where he studied accounting and attained his CPA degree. He also joined the Auburn chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After graduating, he placed an ad in the Wall Street Journal which stated: "Certified Pilot and CPA seeks employment". He was hired by a firm in Texas followed by employment in Atlanta. In 1988 he met Barry Sutlive and began working with Reliable Roofing managing the company books and payroll. He enjoyed flying Barry to inspect roofing from the air. George retired in 2006.



George and his wife, Patricia Spivey Cavanaugh, moved to Dawson County and enjoyed boating, skiing and playing golf. Following Pat's death to cancer, George sponsored a golf tournament at the Chestatee Golf Club for many years to raise money for the Georgia Cancer Society. He had many friends in the community and attended the Chestatee Men's Bible Study. George spent his last happy years with Betty George Cavanaugh, formerly of Atlanta, whom he married in 2018.



George was predeceased by his parents and former wife, Pat. He is survived by his wife, Betty Cavanaugh of Dawsonville, GA; son, Scott Cavanaugh of Pelham, AL; sister, Virginia Goldstein of Mountain Brook, AL; and brother, Steven Goldstein of Pell City, AL.



A celebration of his life will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, March 17, 2024 at the Chestatee Lodge on Nightfire Lane at 2:00 PM.



The family would like to thank the caregivers at Bell Minor Rehabilitation Center and Magnolia Assisted Living for taking care of George in his final year. He remained engaged, active, and positive till the end.



In lieu of flowers, a contribution in his name could be made to the American Cancer Society of Georgia. George will be interred in Canton, GA at the Georgia National Cemetery.



