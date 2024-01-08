CARNEY, Jane



Jane Chewning Carney was born in Chambers County Alabama on November 1, 1933, and died at home on December 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Her parents were Martin J. Chewning and Musa Smith Chewning, now deceased. At the beginning her home had no electricity, until REA came along. Jane graduated from Lyman Ward Academy and Camp Hill High School at age 16. She attended Auburn University for two years until her family's funds were exhausted. After working in Birmingham she married James Holland Moore, then a student at Emory Law School. Early in their marriage, Jane worked at the Centers for Disease Control in mycology as a researcher, coauthoring several scientific papers. Jane was a member of the League of Women Voters, and instrumental in hosting an event for Martin Luther King, Jr.



Jane was a most intelligent, loving and engaging person. She gave her children and step-children loving care and attention, to help set them on the right road. Her granddaughter experienced that same love and generosity. She had many good friends wherever she lived. She had a sharp wit and good sense of humor when needed.



After moving to Aspen Colorado and obtaining a divorce, Jane married William Carney in 1973, after which she lovingly raised five children in a blended family in Laramie Wyoming, where Bill began his teaching career. While running a busy household Jane returned to college at the University of Wyoming, until Bill was appointed to the Emory Law School faculty in 1978. Bill's successful career was built upon the love and support that Jane provided. Bill loved this wonderful woman for fifty years of marriage.



After returning to Atlanta Jane continued to raise her daughters, Abbey and Rachel, and served as an employee relations consultant for an employment law firm where she visited most of North America. For many years she served on the board of the Friends of the Atlanta Fulton County Public Library. She also served as a member of the Emory Woman's Club, which she and Bill endowed, and the Lullwater Conservation Garden Club, where she served as director and officer. Jane and Bill were major donors to the Emory Law School, where they endowed a chaired professorship, and regular supporters of a number of charities.



Jane loved to read and filled their home with books. For many years Jane and Bill enjoyed retreating to their mountain cabin deep in the North Carolina woods. Jane loved to cook and entertain their friends and Bill's colleagues. Jane and Bill loved to travel. They spent extended stays while Bill taught at the universities of Michigan, Virginia, New York, Antwerp, Belgium, Dresden, Germany, and Budapest, Hungary. They visited most states, 40 countries and all continents in their travels. Jane and Bill were long-time patrons of the Atlanta Symphony, Alliance Theater, Spivey Hall, the High Museum and Emory's Schwartz Center.



For the last dozen years of her life Jane struggled valiantly with Alzheimer's disease. Jane is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years and daughters, Rachel Holland Moore of McDonough, and Abigail Carter Moore of Avondale Estates; her granddaughter, Samantha Abigail McGinnis; and great-granddaughter, Sloane Aderholdt. Jane was predeceased by her daughter, Jessica Moore; and her siblings, James Chewning, Barbara Chewning Riegle and Patricia Chewning Shinaberger. A Memorial Service will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 2:00 PM.





