Obituaries

Carmon, Kenneth

1 hour ago

CARMON, Kenneth

Warren

Kenneth Carmon peacefully passed away on March 6, at the age of 93.

Kenneth is survived by his sister, Martha Lynn; and preceded in death by his father, George; his mother, Gladys; and his sister, Barbara Sue; and leaves behind his wife, Myra with whom he shared 62 years of marriage; and their three children, Angela (Carey), Belinda, and Warren (Stephanie); and grandchildren: Kenneth, Katie Nell, Chloe, Sam, Taylor, Gracelyn, and Grayden; along with his great-grandchildren, Maddox and Koda.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, on March 23, 2024, at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Marietta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Kenneth's memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

