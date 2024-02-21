CANDLER, Paulette



Paulette Decker Candler passed away on February 18, 2024, at age 71, surrounded by her children after her battle with myelofibrosis, a rare form of blood cancer.



Paulette was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on January 18, 1953 to LaVerne and Erna Neuharth Decker and grew up on their family farm. After graduating from Parker High School, she moved to Washington DC to join her older sister, Patty (Decker) Arey. She then moved to Atlanta, GA upon joining Delta Air Lines in 1976 as a flight attendant, where she worked for over 45 years.



A sweet and gentle soul, she will forever be remembered for her unwavering kindness to others. She was a devoted mother to her three children, Asa VII, Callan, and Daniel and known as "Lettie" to her three grandchildren, Asa VIII, Bayne and Collins.



Paulette was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Asa Candler VI, and daughter, Baby Catherine.



She is survived by her children: Asa Candler VII and his wife, Gaylie, Callan Candler and her fiancé, Childers Adams, and Daniel Candler. She is also survived by her sister, Patty Arey and her husband, Ken; brother, Lee Decker; mother-in-law, June Candler; and four nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Asa VIII, Bayne, and Collins Candler.



A memorial service to honor Paulette will be held at Northside United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM with a reception following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Northside United Methodist Church or Emory Winship Cancer Institute, care of the Winship Bone Marrow Transplant Fund.





