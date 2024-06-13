Obituaries

Campbell-Johnson, Juanita

1 hour ago

CAMPBELL-JOHNSON, Juanita

Age 76, of College Park, passed Friday, June 7, 2024. Funeral, Friday, June 14, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at World Changers Church International, College Park, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

