BURNS, Charles Mathis



Charles Mathis Burns of College Park, GA, passed March 8, 2024. His Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11:00 AM, Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Road, SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Reverend Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Senior Pastor. His Body will lie instate at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Burial will take place Monday, at Georgia National Cemetery.



He leaves to cherish his love, his 98-year-old mother, Elizabeth J. Burns; his wife of 45 years, Sallie C. Burns; three daughters, Antisha, Jazmine, and Rochelle; five grandchildren, JaMari, Trinity, Travis III, Kendall, and Kenan; great-grands, A'Mari, Amir, Kardier, JaMari, Jr., Kenan Jr. and Kaizer. One sister, E. Maria Burns; a multitude of loving in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins; and his beloved motorcoach community.



On Thursday, Public Viewing will be held from 1:00 – 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com