Brown, Mary

BROWN (JOLLEY), Mary JoAnn



Mary JoAnn Jolley Brown passed away peacefully on December 31, 2023 in Snellville, Georgia, at the age of 90.



JoAnn or "Jody" as her grandchildren called her, was born on December 14, 1933, in Doraville, Georgia, to Ralph E. Jolley and Nora B. Tanner Jolley, where she lived until moving to Decatur, Georgia, where her family ran a dairy farm. She attended Druid Hills High School and after graduation, worked in Atlanta at an insurance agency. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Earl Brown of Clarkston, Georgia, in 1951. They lived in Clarkston for 2 years until they moved in with her parents in Buford, Georgia, to await the birth of their son, Barry. They soon returned to Clarkston, Georgia, where JoAnn became a homemaker and a mother again five years later when she gave birth to their daughter, Bonnie. After their daughter's birth, JoAnn and Charles moved to Atlanta, to build their dream home. JoAnn continued to live in her home for 62 years.



During her lifetime, one of her greatest joys was her beloved Rehoboth Presbyterian Church, where she was a very active founding member. She taught Sunday school and was a youth leader for many years. JoAnn held many offices in the Women of the Church, including President. Later, she was elected Deacon. After the closing of Rehoboth, JoAnn found a new church home in Shallowford Presbyterian Church, where she became an active member.



JoAnn had many other interests including traveling, sewing, gardening, cooking, square dancing, hiking, camping, her many pets and the great outdoors. She helped start the Valley Garden Club in her neighborhood and remained an active member for over 50 years. She was a member of a senior hiking club while in her 60's and 70's.



JoAnn was predeceased by her parents, Ralph E. Jolley and Nora B. Tanner; her husband of 44 years, Charles Earl Brown of Atlanta, Georgia; and her brother, Charles Ralph Jolley of Grayson, Georgia. She is survived by her children, Barry Allen Brown, Sr. and his wife, Michelle Roberts Brown of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and her daughter, Bonnie Lori Brown Nunn and her husband, David Michael Nunn of Manchester, Vermont. She is survived by her five grandchildren, Barry Allen Brown, Jr. and his wife, Lori Armistead Brown of Gainesville, Georgia; Charles Wesley Brown and his wife, Amanda Leigh Brown of Lilburn, Georgia; Christopher Michael Nunn of Boulder, Colorado, Nicholas Tyler Nunn and his partner, Caroline Donovan of Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Chelsea Noel Nunn of Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren, Cooper Allen Brown and Layla Addison Brown of Gainesville, Georgia.



A Celebration of JoAnn's Life will be held on Thursday, January 18, at 11:00 AM, at Shallowford Presbyterian Church at 2375 Shallowford Presbyterian, Atlanta, Georgia 30345. There will be a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shallowford Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Association.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com