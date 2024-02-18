BRANNON, Milton



Wesley



Milton Wesley Brannon died peacefully at home on February 12, 2024. He was surrounded by his loving wife and daughters, his devoted caregivers, and his beloved dog, Bitsy. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, amazing smile, and infectious laugh. He lived his life with compassion and conviction, rarely spoke a cross word, and stood by the motto "brain in gear before mouth engage."



Milton was born in Atlanta, on June 15, 1947, to Mary Fowler and Ben Brannon. He attended E. Rivers Elementary School and graduated from The Westminster Schools in 1965. In high school, Milton served as a class president and excelled in athletics. He was awarded MVP of his varsity track team, most notably remembered for his speed in the 100-yard dash. He was also a member of the varsity swim team and participated in other school clubs, both social and academic.



He was a proud graduate of The University of Georgia where he studied accounting at the Terry College of Business. He was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity and frequently played in the Chi Phi Band at "Over the Hump Night" parties in The Basement. Milton forged wonderful relationships during both high school and college. Many of his classmates became cherished, lifelong friends.



During his junior year, he met his future wife, Greer Weatherly Ewing, on a blind date. They were married in Greer's hometown, Augusta, GA, shortly after her graduation from UGA. They spent 53 wonderful years together.



Just after they were married, Greer and Milton moved to Shaw Air Force Base, in Sumter, SC, where he served as an officer for two years. While there, he began his MBA coursework and finished at Georgia State University. Shortly after returning to Atlanta, they welcomed their first daughter, Sarah, and their second daughter, Weesie, was born fifteen months later.



Milton started his accounting career at Haskins & Sells (now Deloitte) and simultaneously achieved his CPA designation. He worked for Arthur Young (now EY) and ended his career in the private sector.



Milton was a member of several boards including the Atlanta Symphony, the Georgia Society of CPAs, and the Carter Center Board of Councilors. He served as president of the Livingston Foundation for more than 30 years. He was particularly honored to serve in this role, following in his father's footsteps.



He was a long-time member of Christ Church, regularly attending most Sundays with his family.



He was a 40-Year Life Member of Capital City Club, where he loved to play golf, exercise, and enjoy a martini with a handful of nuts. From early days playing in his high school band, The Shades, to the Beach Boys concert following a Braves game, to dancing with his girls at every wedding they attended, music was always an important part of his life. He loved to share a good meal with family and friends, and made every effort to join them, even when his health was declining.



Most of all, he loved nothing more than being with his girls and their families and looked forward to annual trips to the beach. Milton was a fixture at his granddaughters' activities and supported them at numerous ballet recitals, swim meets, and tennis matches.



He was predeceased by his parents, Ben Brannon and Mary Fowler Brannon; his sister-in-law, Jenny Ewing; and his brother-in-law, Maurice Ewing.



He is survived by his wife, Greer Ewing Brannon; his daughters, Sarah Brannon Dozier and her husband, Martin, and Mary Louise (Weesie) Brannon Floss and her husband, Eric; and grandchildren, Ella and Sallie Floss and Greer Dozier; his sister, Carole Brannon Mason, and her husband Bob; brothers-in-law, Wayne Ewing and Jimmy Ewing; sister-in-law, Bonnie Ewing; and many nieces and nephews.



Our family is grateful for the many dedicated hands who cared for him, especially Cynthia Acquah and Gifty Laryea.



A memorial service will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, on Thursday, February 22, at 2 PM. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church of Atlanta, Visiting Nurse Hospice Atlanta, or the charity of your choice.





