Benson, Eddie

2 hours ago

BENSON, Eddie

Mr. Eddie James Benson of SW Atlanta, passed away on May 18, 2024. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 3670 Boulder Park Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate, 10:00 AM. Family and friends assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Today, public viewing will be held from 1 - 8 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)-349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

