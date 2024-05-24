BENSON, Eddie



Mr. Eddie James Benson of SW Atlanta, passed away on May 18, 2024. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 3670 Boulder Park Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate, 10:00 AM. Family and friends assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Today, public viewing will be held from 1 - 8 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)-349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





